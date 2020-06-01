Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday came up with a set of unlock 1.0 guideline in its bid to fight against COVID9.

From shutdowns on Saturday and Sunday in 11 districts till end of June to night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am, the State government has put several restrictions to contain spread of coronavirus in the State.

Religious institutions and Malls will remain shut till June 30, announced Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today.

Here’s what’s opened and what’s not