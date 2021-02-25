Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has issued an advisory on preparedness and precautionary measures that should be taken to tackle the heat wave situation during Summer 2021.
In a letter to all the district collectors, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena has written, ‘Heat Wave Action Plan’ has been developed by Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) delineating the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for different departments, district administrations and others to mitigate the heat wave situations.
He has also requested, as the the summer season is fast approaching take immediate steps to put in place all preparedness and precautionary measures at different levels in your district to meet the possible heat wave situations.
Here are some of the measures to be taken care of:
- Public awareness is the key to check heat wave related illness and casualties. Hence, awareness campaigns may be taken up immediately to make the people aware about the risks associated with heat wave, identifying the risk, “Do’s and Don’ts” to protect oneself from the said risks and what to do if someone is affected. Civil Society Organizations may be widely involved in awareness campaign. On receipt of heat wave warning messages, besides other modes of communication, local media should be used to keep the public alert.
- Water scarcity is often associated with heatwave situation which needs special attention. The district administration is required to take advance steps to identify water scarcity pockets and ensure the supply of drinking water adequately through tankers.
- Preventive maintenance of tube wells and piped water supply systems should start immediately.
- The water resources department will take steps to release water through canals from reservoirs depending on requirements.
- ‘Paniya Jala Seva Kendras’ (drinking water kiosks) are required to be opened by urban local bodies and local panchayats at market places, bus stands, and other congregation points.
- Schools, Colleges and other Academic/ Technical institutions may have to be required to continue classes during summer to compensate the loss due to Covid-19 pandemic and have to be rescheduled in morning hours.
- All the parents should be sensitized to ensure that their children carry a water bottle while going to school/ college.
- Schools may also be advised to allocate some time during school hours to give heat wave precautionary tips to the students.
- Anganwadl Centres may remain open in morning hours only. Availability of portable water in all AWCS must be checked and ensured.
- Sufficient life saving medicines,saline, ORS may be stored in dispenseries, PHC’s, CHC’s and Sub-division.
- The ESI Dispensaries may be directed to treat the general public.All public transport vehicles must carry sufficient portable water and ORS packets to be provided to passengers/ staff requiring the same.
- All public transport vehicles should carry sufficient potable water and ORS packets.
- Timing of laborers and workmen at worksites may be rescheduled.
- During the heatwave period, a calamity management group under the leadership of the collector should review the situation as well as relief measures every day and a daily situation report be sent to the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).