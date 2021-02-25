Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has issued an advisory on preparedness and precautionary measures that should be taken to tackle the heat wave situation during Summer 2021.

In a letter to all the district collectors, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena has written, ‘Heat Wave Action Plan’ has been developed by Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) delineating the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for different departments, district administrations and others to mitigate the heat wave situations.

He has also requested, as the the summer season is fast approaching take immediate steps to put in place all preparedness and precautionary measures at different levels in your district to meet the possible heat wave situations.

Here are some of the measures to be taken care of: