Odisha issues new guideline for lockdown; Know what’s allowed, what’s not

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Thursday issued a fresh guideline while extending the partial lockdown till August 1. This was informed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra.

As per the announcement, shops in the 20 Category A districts (Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, and Rayagada) of the State will remain open from 7 am to 8 pm. However, shops in Category B districts (Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj) will open from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Apart from this, the State government has also relaxed certain things, however, has requested the people to follow the COVID guidelines.

Know what’s not allowed:

All educational, training, coaching institutions, etc., except as allowed by Government.

Exhibitions/ Trade Fairs/ Melas/ physical Business to Business meetings are prohibited. However, such activities may be taken up in virtual mode.

All cinema halls, multiplexes, park/ entertainment park/ amusement park/ theme park/ water park/ indoor amusement centres, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, Merry-go-round (Doli)/ Meena bazaar and related activities and similar places.

All Malls shall remain closed.

Government & Private swimming pools.

Jatra/ opera/ open air theatres shall not be allowed to operate.

All social/ political/sports/entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public. However religious rituals are allowed with bare minimum priests/ servitors and staff. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

All official meeting/ training etc. shall be allowed with participation of maximum 100 persons and Official programmes for inauguration, laying of foundation stone shall be allowed with participation of maximum 30 persons adhering to COVID- 19 protocols.

Marriages shall be permitted, with approval from local authorities, with not more than 25 persons and in case of Thread Ceremony/ Bratopanayan, funerals and last rites, the number of persons participating shall not be more than 20 (for the entire event) including hosts, guests, priests and catering and other support staff with adherence of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Thread ceremony/ bratopanayana and related rituals shall be celebrated only in the family. No outside guest shall be invited. No feast shall be served in the function. In case of all these functions, no community feast shall be organised nor shall any food be served in the venue. Only take away food shall be allowed to the Quests.

Indoor & outdoor film shooting/ TV serial related shooting shall be allowed across the State observing COVID protocol.

Know what’s allowed: