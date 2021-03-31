In order to check the spreading of Covid-19 situation in the state, the Odisha government has issued guidelines for the month of April 2021.

The order is issued by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner and states that the respective Collectors and Municipal Commissioners of districts will notify the containment zones and share the information to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

“Considering local conditions, Collectors and Municipal Commissioners may impose appropriate restrictions on celebration and entry of devotees into churches/ temples/ religious places/ places of worship. Further, Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners may decide the number Of persons to attend any such religious ritual/ festival in their respective jurisdictions with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and norms,” read the notification.

The guidelines come into effect from April 1, 2021 and will be in affect till April 30, 2021.

Details of the guidelines are as follows: