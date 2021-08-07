Odisha issues guideline for Independence Day celebration, relaxes weekend shutdown restrictions

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Saturday issued guideline for the Independence Day celebration on August 15, 2021. Besides, it relaxed weekend shutdown imposed in the towns of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri to contain COVID spread.

“The weekend shutdown imposed in the towns of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri hereby relaxed on August 15th August, 2021 (Sunday) up to 11 AM to allow the citizens to unfurl National Flag at their premises subject to condition that not more than 10 persons shall be congregated at any place and all safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitization, etc. shall be duly maintained,” read the notification issued by State Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

“In other places except Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri towns, the citizens shall unfurl National Flag at their premises subject to condition that not more than 20 persons shall be congregated at any place with strict adherence of all COVID-19 safety protocols, such as social distancing wearing masks, proper sanitization, etc,” it added.

The notification further said that the State level/district level functions for the hoisting of National Flag shall be organized as per circulars/guidelines issued by the government in Home Department. However, other Government offices my celebrate the function with not more than 10 staffs in towns of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri and with not more than 20 staffs in other places of the State.

However, all Covid appropriate behaviour such as physical distancing, use of face masks and hand hygiene shall be followed by one and all during the celebration, the SRC advised.