Odisha Issues Covid Guidelines For The Month Of March 2021, Jatras Parties Permitted To Hold Shows

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Saturday issued guidelines for the month of March 2021 to check the spread of Covid 19 in the State.

According to the new guidelines, the jatras parties (open-air theatres) permitted to hold shows while subjected to a ceiling of 2000 persons. However, they need to have the necessary permission from the local administration and strictly follow the COVID protocols.

Only 500 persons will be permitted to attend the marriage, funeral/last rites-related gatherings with certain conditions. The organisers of the functions shall provide masks to those who come to the venue without the face covers.

