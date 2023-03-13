Odisha issues alert over rising H3N2 and Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: There have been reports of rising cases of Covid and H3N2 infections in Odisha, this has become a matter of concern for the Health Department.

The Odisha Health Director Niranjan Mishra today issued an alert via an official letter pertaining to this matter to all the Chief District medical Officers (CDMOs) and to the director of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Due to rise in the number of viral infection cases, the Covid scare is knocking on the doors yet again, Mishra added. In case there are symptoms of cold and cough, Covid testing is a must, the Director said.

The Health Director further alerted that, there will be rise in surveillance. He said that Oxygen and ICU beds should be kept ready. There is no particular medicine or treatment for influenzas said Niranjan Mishra, the Health Director.

He added that there is nothing to panic if one has a fever, cough or cold because, they will run their course and then the person will recover. But he further cautioned that in case there are symptoms; isolation, mask and washing hands regularly are the best remedies.

The Director further urged that, incase the symptoms do not subside one should not self medicate. They should consult a doctor and get admitted in the hospital if advised to do so.