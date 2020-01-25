Bhubaneswar: Following outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) in China and a few suspected cases in the country, the Odisha government on Saturday issued an advisory to the authorities to remain prepared to deal with the situation.

In a letter, the health department has asked the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Veer Surendra Sai Airport, East Coast and South Eastern Railways, and several medical colleges and hospitals to closely monitor the situation and create the facilities for the management of patients.

The Airport authority of India based at Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda will be requested to facilitate entry of screening and issue instruction for airlines to follow the international civil aviation guideline for managing and notifying anybody reporting illness on flights originating from China and disembarking India directly or indirectly, the letter said.

It asked the airport authority in those locations to establish a screening centre and report the identification of such cases to the health officials of the districts and Capital Hospital director, Bhubaneswar in case of Biju Pattnaik International Airport.

SCB Medical College and Hospital, VSS Medical College, and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar will function as nodal centres for isolation and treatment of such cases.

All the centres are advised to have 24 x7 control room for monitoring of such cases.

The Paradip Port hospital and the Railway authorities have been requested to create their own facilities for isolation and management of such cases as this condition is travel related.

