Odisha is prepared for third wave of Covid-19: Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is completely prepared to deal with the possible third wave of Covid-19, informed Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra on Monday.

According to the earlier estimation, the state has been witnessing a remarkable decline in the daily Covid-19 cases, said Public Health Director.

Public Health Director added that in some districts, the Covid infection is still on the plateau stage. However, there is no need to panic due to this.

“We are fully prepared for the third wave. The emphasis is being given on testing, tracking, tracing and vaccination across the state. Besides, we are also increasing the number of laboratories for Covid-19 testing. We will face the third wave by upgrading the existing health infrastructures,” further added Niranjan Mishra.

Meanwhile, the Director of Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET), Odisha CBK Mohanty said that the state has not yet entered the third wave of Covid-19. “COVID R0 value indicated by Madras Institute doesn’t reflect the on-ground situation,” he added.

He further added that the situation is similar in few other states as well and he is hoping that the Covid infection will further decline in the upcoming days for which the citizens have to follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.