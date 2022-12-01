Odisha is destined to become a trillion-dollar economy in near future: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today asserted that the State is destined to become a trillion-dollar economy in the near future and will emerge as the gateway to East and South East Asia.

While welcoming the investors during the third edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave at the Janata Maida in Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister said that Odisha will provide better than the best opportunity for investment and the new Industrial Policy provides the support and incentives which are beyond the best in the country.

Speaking about his government’s achievement, Patnaik said that a stable governance is the cornerstone of peace, prosperity and progress.

“We have been able to reduce poverty by 50 per cent and doubled the incomes of the farmers in the last two decades,” said the Chief Minister adding that the initiatives of the State government like Mo Sarkar and 5T charter give dignity and respect to our people and the citizen centric governance model has set global benchmarks.

The CM further said that our inclusive development agenda emphasizes on education, health, skill development, agriculture, empowerment of women, development of tribal and so on.