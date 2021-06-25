Odisha is all prepared for the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Director

Bhubaneswar: The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic can well be predicted before its arrival in Odisha and we are ready to fight against the deadly virus, informed Director, Health services Director Dr Bijay Mohapatra on Friday.

He said the second wave had first hit Delhi and Mumbai before entering into Odisha. So, we can well predict the arrival of third wave. We need to be more cautious and prepared.

Speaking on the vaccine efficacy, the data on 274 vaccinated people conducted by the ICMR had been obtained. It is found that a small a number of people were infected post-vaccination. There was no severity,” Mohapatra added.

The vaccine is creating antibody against Covid-19 and giving protection and more studies are in progress to find out a comprehensive data, he mentioned.

The infection in the State is now stable, it is fluctuating sometimes. The districts reporting the maximum covid positive cases are on focus now, he added.