Bhubaneswar: The Ex-DCP of Bhubaneswar Anup Kumar Sahoo has warned people through his Facebook account not to accept a friend request from a fake profile that has been created in his name.

Sahoo has warned people and said, “This fake account has been created using my name and pics. Pl don’t accept any friend request from this account. Thanks”

The true intentions of the miscreant who created the profile is yet to be revealed, a manhunt has been lodged, further details are awaited.