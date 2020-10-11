Odisha IPS Anup Kumar Sahoo Warns People About His Fake Facebook Profile

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Ex-DCP of Bhubaneswar Anup Kumar Sahoo has warned people through his Facebook account not to accept a friend request from a fake profile that has been created in his name.

Sahoo has warned people and said, “This fake account has been created using my name and pics. Pl don’t accept any friend request from this account. Thanks”

Related News

Vehicle Lifting Gang Busted In Bhubaneswar, 8 Luxurious…

Three Accused Arrested In Amaresh Naik Murder Case On Diwali

Bhubaneswar Double Encounter: Police Bust Spurious Liquor…

Police To Intensify Drive Against Loud Exhausts In…

The true intentions of the miscreant who created the profile is yet to be revealed, a manhunt has been lodged, further details are awaited.

You might also like
State

Miscreants cut open ATM, loot Rs 28 lakh in Odisha’s Capital

State

Two killed in group clash over laying of water pipeline in Odisha

State

Bhubaneswar Petrol Pump Blast; IOCL Seals Filling Station

State

16 COVID deaths today in Odisha, Tally mounts to 1,022

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.