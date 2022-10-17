‘Odisha Investors Meet’ in Hyderabad today; CM Naveen Patnaik to meet Industry Captains

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik will attend the Odisha Investors Meet in Hyderabad today. The Chief Minister will meet more than thirty industry captains.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) gave the information about holding one-to-one meeting with business tycoons in Hyderabad and will attend the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad on his official Twitter account.

According to officials, the Chief Minister is likely to hold one-to-one meetings with several industrial captains including the Hyderabad-based investors in the daytime while a mega roadshow for the investors will be organised in the evening today.

According to reports, the state government’s main focus is on 8T. This includes, IT/ITeS, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, ESDM and Data Centre, Metal and Metal Downstream. The state government is expecting investments from Textiles and Apparel, Food Processing and Renewable Energy.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had participated in investors’ meetings at Dubai, New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Notably, the Odisha government is going to organise the third edition of Make-in-Odisha conclave from November 30 to December 4, 2022 to showcase the diverse business-friendly ecosystem of Odisha to potential investors who could invest in the state.