Odisha investors meet in Hyderabad, CM meets industry leaders

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik interacted with industry leaders in Odisha Investors Meet in Hyderabad on October 17.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a tweet earlier this week on its official twitter handle, “To woo investors & present investment opportunities in Odisha, CM @Naveen_Odisha will hold one-on-one meetings with business tycoons at the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad on Oct 17.”

According to officials, the Chief Minister of Odisha held one-to-one meetings with several industrial captains including the Hyderabad-based investors in the daytime while a mega roadshow for the investors will be organised in the evening.

During the meeting, the focus was given to attract more investors in IT, pharma, health care and textile sectors towards Odisha, they said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had participated in investors’ meetings at Dubai, New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Notably, the Odisha government is going to organise the third edition of Make-in-Odisha conclave from November 30 to December 4, 2022 to showcase the diverse business-friendly ecosystem of Odisha to potential investors who could invest in the state.

According to reliable sources, the CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik met Dr Krishna Ella the chairman of Bharat Biotech the largest manufacturers of the Covid vaccine Covaxin. They might set up a vaccine plant in Bhubaneswar soon.