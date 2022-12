Odisha: International Dance Festival 2022 begins in Rabindra Mandap

Bhubaneswar: The International Dance Festival 2022 has started in Rabindra Mandap in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar.

The festival was attended by minister of Odia language literature and culture department, Ashwini Kumar Patra, additional chief secretary, Satryabrata Sahu, director Ranjan Kumar das, Padmashree Shyama Mani Devi, Padmashree Priyambada Mohanty Hejmaddi.

Performers from Odisha, as well as performers from outside the state performed routines in solo, duet, as well as groups. The international dance festival will go on till December 30, 2022.