Odisha: Intense heat expected, temperatures seen rising to 37°C

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is experiencing intense heat this year, said a MeT report. It is just mid-February yet the temperatures have reached 37 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the temperature in the capital was 37.4 degrees. It was 35.0 degrees in Cuttack.

However, it is still cold in Phulbani. The minimum temperature of Phulbani was recorded at 10.5 degrees while G Udayagiri experienced temperatures of 7.6 degrees.

The Meteorological Center has predicted that the night temperature will decrease by 2 to 3 degrees in the next two days. However, after two- days the night temperature will rise again.

Further details awaited.