Odisha: Institute of Indo-Korea Culture & Science inaugurated in KISS

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Indo-Korean Culture and Science was inaugurated today in the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here in Odisha. On this occasion students, representatives and Professor Kim from the Hanseo University of South Korea were present. Founder of KISS and KIIT, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta felicitated the students and teachers.

In his speech Prof Kim said that cultural, educational and scientific relations between South Korea and India have become stronger in the last 12 years in lieu of the admirable effort put by KISS and KIIT.

Among others, chief executive of KISS Dr. Prashanta Kumar Routray, COO Suryakanta Mohanty and director PK Das were present on this occasion.

