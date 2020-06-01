Cuttack: A man, who was quarantined in Krushnapur UP School of Badamba in this district of Odisha, was found dead outside the centre on Monday.

As per reports, the deceased had been housed in the quarantine centre for the last five days. He had returned from Maharashtra. On Sunday he took his dinner and went to bed. However, his body was found outside the premises of the centre near a canal in the following morning.

Police reached the spot and seized the body. A case has been lodged in this connection and investigation by the Police and scientific team is underway.