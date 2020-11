Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch today arrested one of the directors of Odisha InfraTech Pvt Ltd, while probing the Sarua land encroachment case.

The anti-corruption team arrested the Odisha InfraTech Director and forwarded him to the court after hours of interrogation over the issue.

Prior to his arrest, a health checkup of the accused was conducted at the Capital Hospital.