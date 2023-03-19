Odisha: Infant dies, parents critical as walls collapses due to rain

Malkangiri: In an unfortunate event, a four-month-old baby girl died after a wall collapsed while she was sleeping at home on Saturday night in Metaguda village here. The infant’s parents have also sustained critical injuries.

As per sources, Aieta Madakami and his wife of Metaguda village were sleeping in their home with their four-month old baby girl when the wall collapsed due to the incessant rain last night.

The villagers rushed to their house when they heard their scream and rescued them under the rubble. They were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The doctor declared the child dead, while the parents are currently undergoing treatment.