Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has taken major steps to increase the COVID-19 testing capacity in the State, said State government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi on Friday.

Briefing media persons, Bagchi said ” MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur has been permitted by ICMR to conduct COVID-19 testing. It is the second MCH in the State after SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack that will help in carrying out test in the south part of the State.”

Modern equipment COBAS has been installed in RMC and with this the testing capacity has increased to 1000 per day, Bagchi said.

Around 4000 testing kits including regents, VTMs etc. were airlifted from Mumbai through a special Cargo plane last night, strengthening the State Government’s effort effort in COVID-19 testing in the State, he added.

So far 48 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, among which one person lost his life which two persons have already been cured and discharged from Hospital