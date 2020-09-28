Odisha Imposes Restriction On Use Of Private Vehicles For Hire

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday put restriction on the use of private vehicles for hiring. The State Transport Authority issued a circular today in this regard.

“It is noticed that private passenger carrying vehicles (cars and multi-utility vehicles) are being hired by different entries illegally violating provisions of MV Act 1988 and rules made thereunder,” said the circular.

The circular further said that Central and State government Department, PSUs of Central and State Government, ULBs autonomous bodies, industrial houses individuals etc can hire and use only motor cabs, maxi cabs and omni buses (passenger carrying vehicles which are registered under transport category. The category of vehicle can be checked from the Registration Certificate. These transport category of vehicle display yellow coour number plates with black colour registration certificate, fitness certificate, proof payment of up to date tax and pollution under control certificate. The entities hiring the transport category vehicle should check the above statutory documents before hiring for hassle free travel.

It is hereby instructed that during enforcement, efforts should be made to detect case where private passenger carrying vehicles are used for hire to reward. E-challan needs to be issued against vehicle owner and steps need to be taken to covert the private vehicle to transport category. FIR should be submitted against the hirer of private passenger carrying vehicles u/s 188 of IPC for violating this order.

However, it must ensure that non-erring vehicles or individual boarding the non-transport passenger carrying vehicle are not unduly harassed.