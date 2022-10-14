Odisha: IMD says no cyclone forecast, GFS shows two different models

Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic circulations over Bay of Bengal (BoB) are likely to form around next week. Various models of foreign weather agencies show different models with multiple opinions about its course and intensity.

According to the European model ECMWF, the storm will reach Odisha coast on October 23, 2022. But there is no information about the landfall has been provided by IMD.

On the other hand, according to the American model GFS, the storm is likely to make landfall on the Andhra coast on the October 23, 2022. The storm will pass near Vijayawada (off the coast of Andhra Pradesh). However, the Indian Meteorological Department has not yet given information about the storm.

The Indian Meteorological Department advised not to believe the rumors that are being spread relating to the cyclone. It is said that the forecast of the storm will be clear after the formation of low pressure. Storms usually occur in the Bay of Bengal during the return of the monsoon. Monsoon will return from the eastern part of the country in a few days.

On the other hand, the meteorological agency Skymet said that there is no forecast yet that storm will hit Odisha in the near future. After the formation of the cyclone, it might become a visible low pressure or even a deep depression. As a result, there is a risk of rain from October 20 to October 25, 2022.