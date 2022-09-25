Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for these 19 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has issued yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning for several districts of Odisha for the next 15 hours.

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha in next 15 hours, informed the IMD, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar in its midday weather bulletin today.

The weather forecast and warning for some district of Odisha for next five days is mentioned below.

Day-1 (Valid up to 8.30 AM of 26.9.2022):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Day-2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 26.9.2022 up to 8.30 AM of 27.9.2022):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Boudh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur.

Day-3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 27.9.2022 up to 8.30 AM of 28.9.2022):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri.

Day-4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 28.9.2022 up to 8.30 AM of 29.9.2022):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a many places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 29.9.2022 up to 8.30 AM of 30.9.2022):