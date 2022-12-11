Odisha: Illicit affair goes awry, man goes missing since 7 days

Cuttack: It is suspected that a youth staying in Mohanty Pada of Cuttack city has been attacked and killed in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

This shocking incident has been reported from Nuagaon area of Nayagarh.

The youth identified as Sailendra Nath Jena was working as an LIC agent in Cuttack city of Odisha said reliable reports.

It is suspected that, Sailendra was called to Nayagarh district of Odisha and then killed because he was allegedly involved in an illicit love affair.

According to the information available, Dipu Sahu and his wife Sunita belong to Mahipur area police limits under Nayagarh district were selling Dahibara in Cuttack.

During this period Sunita had a romantic relationship with Sailendra Jena, who was working as an LIC agent in Cuttack.

After this incident Dipu came to know about the affair and there was an argument between Sailendra and Dipu. Dipu took his wife Sunita and went back to their village.

A few days later, Sunita texted Sailendra to come to the village. Sailendra went to Nuagaon Mahipur area with his friend. But Sailendra did not return to Cuttack, said reports.

A missing report has been filed with the Cuttack Lalbagh police station and based on this the police are investigating into the matter.

According to reports, Sailendra’s neighbor informed that he was last seen in Cuttack three days back.