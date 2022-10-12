Odisha: Illegal gun manufacturing unit busted in Boudh, 1 arrested

Boudh: The police on Tuesday busted an illegal country-made gun manufacturing unit in Boudh district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Sileipada village under Manmunda police limits. One person has been arrested in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Shesadeb Bindhani.

Acting on a tip-off, Boudh police raided a location in Sileipada village and arrested Shesadeb in this connection.

it is noteworthy that, the police has seized pistols, country-made guns and other explosive materials from his possession.

Further investigation is underway.