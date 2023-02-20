Odisha: IAS Ananya Das gets engaged to IAS Chanchal Rana

Bhubaneswar: The Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das got engaged to the Bolangir Collector Chanchal Rana in a low-key ceremony on Sunday.

According to available reports, the engagement ceremony took place at the residence of Ananya Das in Sambalpur.

It is worth mentioning that, Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das was earlier married to Koraput Collector Abdaal Akhtar and Chanchal Rana was married to Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh.

IAS Ananya Das was earlier appointed as the commissioner of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) when she came to the limelight. Das, is a 2015 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer. Bolangir Collector Chanchal Rana is an alumnus of NIT Silchar and a 2014 batch IAS officer.