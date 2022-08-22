Odisha: Husband sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering wife

Bhubaneswar: A man who allegedly murdered his wife has been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment today by Bhubaneswar’s Second Additional District and Sessions court.

Notably, the accused Rajendra Singh brutally murdered his wife Sasmita Singh on January 1, 2017 and informed about the murder to his brother-in-law next morning through a phone call.

Apart from sentencing Rajendra to rigorous life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The court also asked Rajendra to serve another 6-month rigorous life imprisonment if he fails to deposit the fined amount.

The court pronounced the sentence after hearing the statements of 20 witnesses and based on the evidence against Rajendra.

The case was handled by Additional Public Prosecutor Salil Kumar Pradhan.