Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission(OHRC), Bhubaneswar on Monday said that its office will remain be closed till September 30 after one of its staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The OHRC also asked all of its officers and staffs to remain in home isolation and to get their Covid test if required.

The Commission also said, it will take up the extremely urgent matter if any received through email during the period.

According to the State Health Dept, Odisha recorded 3235 Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the state’s total tally to 2,12, 609.

As many as 1, 77,585 Covid patients have recovered in Odisha so far. The State has 34,158 active cases, when the last reports came in.