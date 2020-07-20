Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday asked a former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Odisha vigilance to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the then Junior Engineer (JE) of NAC in Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district for allegedly arresting him in a fake bribery case in 2017.

Himanshu Sekhar Mishra, who was then serving as vigilance DSP in Dhenkanal, had arrested the then JE of Kamakhyanagar NAC, Rajendra Prasad Mishra on March 24, 2017 on charges of accepting Rs 25,000 bribe from a contractor, identified as Suresh Nayak.

However the JE had moved the OHRC in 2017 alleging that the vigilance sleuths led by the DSP made a false trap. He also produced a CCTV footage of his chamber before the OHRC to probe the matter.

“Upon examination of the CCTV footage, it was found that the DSP Mishra and his team could not retrieve any bribe money from the engineer’s chamber. The contractor Suresh Nayak, who conspired against Rajendra, was also present in the chamber. The vigilance officials abused Rajendra whereas the contractor assaulted the engineer in the presence of the DSP,” said the OHRC order.

“After sometime, a vigilance constable again entered the engineer’s chamber and put a packet inside the drawer. Vigilance claimed they recovered Rs 25,000 bribe from the drawer. The video indicated that the trap was concocted and fake,” the order further said.

The OHRC today asked DSP Mishra, who retired in May 2018, to pay the Rs 5 lakh compensation to Rajendra for arresting him in a false case and damaging the latter’s reputation.

It also asked the State government to immediately blacklist the contractor and ensure that he never bags any government work.