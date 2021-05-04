Bhubaneswar: A huge number of people made beelines for purchasing liquor at different liquor shops in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of several liquor shops in different parts of the State capital city early this morning after announcement of the 15-day lockdown by Odisha government.

Since a lockdown has been announced from May 5 to May 19 people are crowding in front of liquor shops to buy and stock alcohol.

Police personnel have been een in front of a few shops for management and crowd control.

Guidelines on sale of liquor during the lockdown phase is yet to be clarified by the Excise department of the Government of Odisha.