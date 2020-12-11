Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police has recovered 16 guns and over 1000 rounds of live ammunitions from the house of the notorious Dhalasamant brothers in CDA area of Cuttack.

In a presser today, Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi gave an exhaustive list of seized arms and ammunitions that have been seized in the raid that had taken place on Thursday.

Police found that the D Brothers had stacked arms and ammunition smuggled from Bihar’s Munger within the interior wooden panels of their residence.

The Commissioner said that the police conducted the raid based on the intel received from an aide and arms dealer Prakash Behera who had been arrested by the police recently.

It is noteworthy that presently, the gangster brothers (Sushil and Sushant Dhalasamant) are lodged in the jail.

They will be brought remanded once again to elicit more information about their crime syndicate informed Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.