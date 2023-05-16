Odisha: Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express to run 6 days a week, detailed schedule here

Bhubaneswar: The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to run six days a week, said reliable reports on Tuesday. Reports say that the train will have a total of seven (7) stoppages.

The information about the stoppages has been provided by the Government of India Ministry of Railways. In a piece of welcoming news for the people of Odisha, the Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off on May 18, 2023, said reliable reports.

FIND THE ENTIRE SCHEDULE HERE:

The first full trial run of the Vande Bharat Express in Odisha had taken place on April 28, 2023 and was successful. The trial route of the train was from Howrah to Puri and then back.

The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat express started at 6:10 am from Howrah. Then it will touched the stations namely Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack where it will stopped for 2 minutes. After that, it reached Bhubaneswar and Khurda where it stopped for 2 minutes each. Then the train will reached Puri at 12:32 pm.

After the first full trial run of the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express. The Odisha Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu wrote a letter to Central Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 28, 2023. In the letter, she urged him to increase the number of Vande Bharat Express trains in Odisha to at least three.

She wrote, “I would like to request you to introduce Vande Bharat Express trains through Odisha to meet the growing aspirations of people. Request you to introduce the Vande Bharat Express train between Puri and Howrah to offer faster travel options to passengers.”

It is worth mentioning that, the flag off of the Vande Bharat Express might be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vande Bharat Express is fully manufactured in India and is India’s first semi-high-speed train. It started its first journey in India from New Delhi to Varanasi. Vande Bharat Express has several unique features like bio-vacuum toilets, full Wi-Fi onboard, fully automatic doors, advanced GPS based systems, the trains also boast of disabled friendly zones. The ticket of the trains include the price of two meals onboard the express.