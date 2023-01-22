Odisha: House of hockey player and ex-captain Prabodh Tirkey looted

Bhubaneswar: Former international hockey player and captain of Indian team, Prabodh Tirkey’s house in the capital city of Bhubaneswar was looted.

The former hockey player and his family members had gone to Rourkela to watch hockey matches when the loot took place his quarters in Unit-6 area of Bhubaneswar.

Tirkey confirmed the loot and said valuables including TV set, computer, gold ornaments along with his medals have been taken away.

He has filed a police complaint in this regard. An investigation has been launched said the police.

Further details awaited in this matter.