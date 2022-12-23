Odisha hospitals to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness for management of COVID

Bhubaneswar: A high-level review meeting on COVID-19 management was held today in Bhubaneswar. Following the meeting, the State Health Department secretary Shalini Pandit informed that it has been decided to ramp up testing across the state. Also, hospitals across the State will undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness for management of COVID.

As per reports, all district headquarter hospitals including Capital Hospital, BBSR, RGH, Rourkela 86 MC 86Hs have to undertake mock drill uniformly across the State next week, to ensure operational readiness for management of COVID with specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, to and human resources.

An advisory was issued for people adhering to Covid appropriate Behaviour voluntarily such as: Use of mask, Hand washing, Self isolation for symptomatic, Avoid in spitting in public places.

At present ILS, BBSR and RMRC, BBSR are conducting Whole Genome Sequencing for the COVID positive cases as a part of INSACOG consortium. In the meantime a WGS facility has been set up in the Dept. of Bio Chemistry of SCB MCH Cuttack. It was decided that SCB MCH will apply to INSACOG for affiliation of their WGS laboratory with INSACOG. The reagent and consumables for the purpose will be supplied by OSMCL. The Superintendent, SCB MCH, Cuttack shall provide a vehicle for sample transportation and the DoL for the above shall be met from PHRF to take steps for sending all positive samples to ILS,BBSR.

Currently as MoHFW has ceased the Public Covid vaccination programme, all the vaccines are exhausted in Govt. hospitals and are now available at 12 private health institutions on payment. It is decided to request MoHFW, Govt of India to recommence the public vaccination programme for precaution dose vaccination.