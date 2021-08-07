Odisha: Hospital senior assistant caught red handed in Nuapada while accepting bribe

Nuapada: The senior assistant of the Nuapada CDM & PHO in the district was caught red-handed by the Vigilance officers while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 today.

The accused has been identified as Pratima Dash.

Report says, Dash has been caught red handed by the anti-corruption agency sleuths while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from one complainant for processing the file for job regularization.

The bribe money has been seized from the accused. The Koraput vigilance has registered a case under U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act and launched an investigation.

Further report follows.