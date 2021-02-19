Berhampur: Today the Horticulture Overseer in Buguda block of Ganjam district in Odisha. The officer has been identified as Uma Charan Behera.

The sid officer has been caught red handed by officers of Vigilance, Berhampur Division while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.26,000/- (Rupees twenty six thousand) from a farmer.

The complainant has been identified as Purna Chandra Patra of Karchuli village under Buguda police station in Ganjam district in order to submit field verification report in respect of execution of project under horticulture department in favour of the complainant and other farmers for getting subsidy.

The entire bribe money has been seized from the accused. Further probe is underway.