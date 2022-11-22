Odisha honeytrap case: Business man, film producer appear before ED

Bhubaneswar: Businessman Amiyakant Das and Odia film producer Akshaya Parija appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the honeytrap case involving lady blackmailer Archana Nag.

The ED grilled Das for nearly eight hours. When mediapersons asked, Das admitted that he had given more than Rs 7 lakh to Archana in two instalments when her husband was under medical treatment.

Das also informed that he came in contact with Archana through Facebook.

Parija was summoned as he had registered a case of blackmail against Archana and her aide Shradhanjali Behera at the Nayapalli police station earlier. Though the central agency had summoned Parija for an appearance earlier, he had skipped it citing illness.

Parija had complained before the police that Archana, impersonating as a lawyer, had demanded Rs 3 crore from him after threatening to tarnish his reputation by making his objectionable videos and photographs with a woman public.

Meanwhile, the ED is also questioning Archana’s business partner Khageswar Patra, whose custody has been extended by three days after the completion of his 10-day remand period.

According to sources, the ED has got vital information from Patra about the wrongdoings and financial transactions made by Archana and her husband Jagabandhu Nag.

The ED has seized an SUV belonging to Archana, the prime accused in the money laundering case linked to alleged sextortion in Bhubaneswar. The SUV was found abandoned without a number plate. The seized vehicle is valued at around Rs 40 lakh.

(IANS)