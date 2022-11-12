Odisha honey trap scandal: 2 crore cash deposited in Archana Nag’s bank account

Bhubaneswar: After the Enforcement Directorate took over the high-voltage case of Money laundering in the state involving the lady blackmailer Acrhana Nag, many important leads are unfolding through the course of the investigation.

As much as Rs 2 crore was deposited in Archana Nag and Jagabandhu’s bank account, this vital information was extracted after questioning the aide of the lady blackmailer, Khageswar here in Odisha today.

According to reports, the ED has continued questioning Khageswar and after the series of questions, Khageswar informed about the transaction to ED.

As per sources, 10 bank accounts of Archana are under the ED scanner. However, the mystery deepens over the sources of the money, and who is behind the transactions are yet to be known by the investigative team.

Khageswar is not cooperating with the process, informed by ED. Besides, the ED had questioned Khageswar regarding the people involved in the sex racket and his links with the accused middle man Sunil Dalal.

The ED has also informed that, they will unveil the mastermind behind this case and find all the possible links of the high-profile people involved in this case.

In the meantime, the ED is initiating a strict probe into the matter.

It is to be noted that, Khageswar is on a 10-day remand by the ED, and very soon, Khageswar, Archana, and Jagabandhu will be questioned face-to-face, said sources.