Odisha honey trap case: Archana nag bought luxury cars worth over Rs 5 crore in 5 years

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle in the high-profile honey-trap case in Odisha, has revealed that the lady blackmailer Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu had purchased luxury cars worth over five crore in just five years.

According to sources, Archana bought a Range Rover Velar for a whopping 83 Lakh rupees during the COVID-19 lockdown. She also owns a Ford Endeavour car, which costs about 40 lakh rupees.

Apart from these, Archana also has a Mahindra Thor of Red colour that is worth 18 lakh to 20 lakh rupees, two white Fortuner cars worth over 80 Lakh and a BMW car worth more than 50 lakh rupees.

Like mentioned earlier, Archana and Jagbandhu had 5 luxury cars worth 5 crore rupees. Now, the question rises that where did the couple get so much money from? What is the income of Archana Nag? Where did she get the money to buy the cars?. Shw surely did not get the money from her business. So, how did she become a millionaire?

Meanwhile, ED questioned prime accused Archana Nag’s associate Shradhanjali Behera and driver Chandan on Friday. Shradhanjali appeared before the ED for the second time, while Chandan was questioned by the central agency for the first time.