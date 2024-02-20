Odisha honey trap case: Archana Nag and her husband appear before ED, assures to cooperate in probe

Bhubaneswar: Archana Nag, who is infamously known as the honey trap queen and lady blackmailer of Odisha, reportedly appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today.

Nag appeared before the ED along with her husband Jagabandhu Chand. While speaking to the media persons, Nag informed that she came to the office of the probe agency as she was asked.

Nag further said that she has faith in Enforcement Directorate (ED) and assured to cooperate in the investigation. She also expressed her wiliness to provide all necessary information and documents needed for investigation.

It is to be noted here that the ED had arrested Archana Nag her husband Jagabandhu Chand and Khageswar Patra in a money laundering case registered against them. The Orissa High Court recently granted her bail in the case.

Apart from the money laundering case, two other cases- sextortion and honey trap, were also registered against Archana Nag. She walked out of the Jharpada jail on 12 December 2023 after spending 14 months post her arrest in October 2022.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Court to confiscate two expensive cars of Archana Nag.

It has been learnt that two vehicles of Archana, a Mahindra Thar and a Ford Aventedor are likely to be confiscated.

Earlier, ED had seized these vehicles while conducting raid regarding money laundering. However, the counsel for Archana has raised objection with the confiscation.

The purchase price of the two vehicles has been shown as Rs 56 lakh. The hearing for the confiscation is completed. The Court’s verdict in this matter is awaited.