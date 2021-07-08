Odisha: Honey badger rescued by villagers at Paradip

Paradip: The villagers rescued honey badger from Mahala village near Abhayachandapur police limits in Paradip.

Sources says, the honey badger or Ratel got stuck in a wire that was spread at a person’s house in the village. The villagers spotted the rare honey badger in the morning and were afraid seeing the creature.

After certain attempts the villagers were able to rescue the honey badger. The rare animal immediately vanished into the nearby-jungle.

The Ratel is generally found in South-West Asia, Africa and Subcontinent of India. The rare creature entered the village in search of food and fell into the trap.