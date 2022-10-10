Odisha: Holy Kartika month rituals begin today, see details

Puri: The famous holy Kartika month has begun today in Puri of Odisha. During this, habisyalis (widows) will stay in Puri to worship Lord Jagannath. Arrangements have been made at the Vrundabati Nivas, Bagala Dharmasala, Bagedia Dharmasala and Mochi Sahi Kalyana Mandapa for staying of the habisyalis.

It is to be noted that proper arrangements have also been done for worship, darshan of the deities, bhajan, kirtan, spiritual discussion and Mahaprasad intake by the district administration.

From today, the habisyalis will take vow (Sankalpa) and will start the Kartika brata. They will offer their prayer to Raidamodar near Tulasi (sacred plant) chaura and will continue this brata for one month.

The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) administration as well as the District administration has made special arrangements for Kartika month.

According to reports, 2935 habisyalis are staying in five centres arranged by the district administration of Puri.

All the security arrangements have been done by the administration. The Kartika brata will be officially inaugurated in Vrundabati Nivas by CM Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing.

It is noteworthy that, the rituals of Lord Jagannath and siblings in Puri Srimandir of Odisha for Kartika month will also begin from today. The Srimandir administration has decided the schedule for the rituals.

The Raidamodar puja and habisyali brata will continue till November 8.

It is worth mentioning here that after a gap of two long years, due to Covid the observation of Kartika month rituals will be done in full swing.