Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023: Ticket counters to open on Monday

Bhubaneswar: Fans can purchase and redeem Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023 tickets at the Box Office offline in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

In Bhubaneswar, one can collect the tickets from the counter which is located at the Reserve Police Line Ground, near Gate No. 8 of the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning that, in Rourkela people can get their tickets from Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium near Gate 6 – (East & South Stand) and Gate 2- (North & West Stand).

From December 19, the Kalinga Stadium and Rourkela Stadium box offices will be open from 11 am to 7 pm.

It is noteworthy that the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela is scheduled to start from January 13, 2023.