Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023, guidelines update here

Bhubaneswar: The Hockey World Cup 2023 is scheduled to start in Odisha from January 19, 2023 in two cities that is Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The cities are being decked up to look their best for the upcoming sporting extravaganza. May celebrities are scheduled to perform in the inaugural event.

The Government of Odisha has geared up to provide the best of facilities, boarding and lodging to all the players and their supporters.

It is to be noted that the hockey matches shall be be played in front of full spectators informed the Chief Secretary of Odisha.

The lodging arrangements are to be made in the steel city of Odisha that is Rourkela. Where half of the matches will be played.

The hotel Taj Group will look into the lodging of players in the Steel City, added the Chief Secretary of Odisha Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

He further clarified that, no Covid guidelines shall be enforced on the people or the spectators, he further said that the guidelines are only advisable.