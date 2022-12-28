Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023: 50 police platoons to be deployed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The security arrangements has been made in Bhubaneswar ahead of FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh said.

Singh reviewed the security arrangements in the airport ahead of the mega match to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

As many as 50 platoon police forces will be deployed during the World Cup in Bhubaneswar. Two platoon police forces will be deployed in the Airport only.

Besides, security arrangements will be provided in the team hotels as well as airports for 24 hours, while help desks will also be set up in the city.

The world cup matches are scheduled to be organized in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela between January 13 till 29.