Odisha Hockey star Deep Grace Ekka gets Arjun Award 2022

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Deep Grace Ekka
Photo Credit: Hockey India

Bhubaneswar: Odisha hockey star Deep Grace Ekka gets prestigious Arjun Award 2022 for her outstanding performance in hockey, announced by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports this evening.

As per the official notification, as many as 25 athletes including Deep Grace Ekka have been announced for ​Arjuna Awards for the year 2022 for their outstanding performance in Sports and Games.

Related News

Biju Patnaik Sports Awards presented to Odisha sportspersons

Three from Odisha in Indian Women’s Hockey Team for New…

Hockey: Three from Odisha named for Senior Women’s…

Three from Odisha in Indian Women’s Hockey team for Tour of…

Besides, Sharath Kamal Achanta has been named for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022 for his outstanding performance in table tennis

It is to be noted here that, the awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 30th November, 2022 (Wednesday) at 1600 hrs (4 pm).

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.