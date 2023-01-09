Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup: Teams to reach Rourkela today

Bhubaneswar: Three teams are set to arrive at Rourkela for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela on 10th January.

England Men’s Hockey Team, the Netherlands Men’s Hockey Team and Chile Men’s Hockey Team will land in Rourkela ahead of their opening matches in the tournament.

Here are the Arrival Details at Rourkela Aerodome, Rourkela:

England Men’s Hockey Team

Date: 10th January

Time: 1200 Hrs

The Netherlands Men’s Hockey Team

Date: 10th January

Time: 1520 Hrs

Chile Men’s Hockey Team

Date: 10th January

Time: 1520 Hrs