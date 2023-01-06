Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup: 6 teams to reach Bhubaneswar
The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela is around the corner as most hockey teams are in Bhubaneswar now.
Bhubaneswar: The FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela is around the corner.
The most talented Hockey players in the sport, all roads lead to Bhubaneswar, the co-host to the Hockey matches in India.
A number of teams will be arriving at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on 6 January 2023 for the mega event.
The teams are as follows: Belgium Men’s Hockey Team, Argentina Men’s Hockey Team, New Zealand Men’s Hockey Team, Malaysia Men’s Hockey Team, South Africa Men’s Hockey Team, England Men’s Hockey Team and the Australia Men’s Hockey Team.
Here are the arrival details:
Belgium Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:
Date: 6th January
Time: 0905 Hrs
Argentina Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:
Date: 6th January
Time: 1225 Hrs
New Zealand Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:
Date: 6th January
Time: 1325 Hrs
Malaysia Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:
Date: 6th January
Time: 1125 Hrs
South Africa Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:
Date: 6th January
Time: 1200 Hrs
England Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:
Date: 6th January
Time: 2055 Hrs
Australia Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:
Date: 6th January
Time: 2055 Hrs