Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup: 6 teams to reach Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela is around the corner.

The most talented Hockey players in the sport, all roads lead to Bhubaneswar, the co-host to the Hockey matches in India.

A number of teams will be arriving at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on 6 January 2023 for the mega event.

The teams are as follows: Belgium Men’s Hockey Team, Argentina Men’s Hockey Team, New Zealand Men’s Hockey Team, Malaysia Men’s Hockey Team, South Africa Men’s Hockey Team, England Men’s Hockey Team and the Australia Men’s Hockey Team.

Here are the arrival details:

Belgium Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:

Date: 6th January

Time: 0905 Hrs

Argentina Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:

Date: 6th January

Time: 1225 Hrs

New Zealand Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:

Date: 6th January

Time: 1325 Hrs

Malaysia Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:

Date: 6th January

Time: 1125 Hrs

South Africa Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:

Date: 6th January

Time: 1200 Hrs

England Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:

Date: 6th January

Time: 2055 Hrs

Australia Men’s Hockey Team’s arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar:

Date: 6th January

Time: 2055 Hrs