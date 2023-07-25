Odisha: Hirakud opens 4 more gates to release flood waters

Sambalpur: A total of 12 sluice gates have now been opened in the Hirkud Dam in Sambalpur district of Odisha said reports on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas has caused a significant rise in water levels in the Hirakud dam. In order to control the situation, the flood water was being discharged through 12 floodgates of Hirakud Dam.

Currently, Hirakud Dam’s water level stands at 614.49 feet. The dam has been releasing 1,17,126 cusecs of water into the Mahanadi river in order to manage an inflow of 93,061 cusecs of water.

The flood water release which commenced yesterday, involves discharging water through three flood gates on the right side of the dam and two on the left.

The districts along the coast of Mahanadi river have been placed on high alert. The local administration is actively raising awareness among the people to ensure safety.